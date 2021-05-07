Left Menu

U'khand police launches 'Mission Hausla' to help COVID patients

The Uttarakhand Police has launched a drive called Mission Hausla to help people get oxygen, beds, ventilators and plasma for COVID-19 patients.Besides these, police will also help public get medicines meant for COVID-19 management as part of the mission and rations, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar told reporters.Times are difficult with the number of COVID-19 patients rising everyday.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-05-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 23:29 IST
U'khand police launches 'Mission Hausla' to help COVID patients

The Uttarakhand Police has launched a drive called ''Mission Hausla'' to help people get oxygen, beds, ventilators and plasma for COVID-19 patients.

Besides these, police will also help public get medicines meant for COVID-19 management as part of the mission and rations, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar told reporters.

''Times are difficult with the number of COVID-19 patients rising everyday. There is shortage of beds, oxygen and ventilators. Police have to stop hoarding and black marketing of these items through stern action and try to help people get what they need under the mission,'' he said. Delivering medicines, oxygen and ration at the doorsteps of families battling the coronavirus and coordinating between plasma donors and those in need of it will also be some of the activities to be taken up by the police as part of the mission, Kumar said. Police stations will serve as nodal centres for managing crowds in market areas and ensuring COVID- appropriate behaviour by people like wearing of masks and social distancing in public places, he said. Stern action will be taken against those who violate the norms, Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gymnastics-Canada to skip Olympic qualifier due to COVID-19

Gymnastics Canada said on Friday they have decided not to enter teams in the Pan American Championships being held in Brazil due to health and safety concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The June 4-13 event in Rio de Janeiro was C...

Sinopharm vaccine gets WHO nod in potential boost to COVAX pipeline

The World Health Organization WHO approved a COVID-19 vaccine from Chinas state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm for emergency use on Friday, a boost to Beijings push for a big role in inoculating the world. The vaccine, one of two main Chinese co...

Delhi: Man arrested for cheating people on pretext of arranging plasma

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of arranging plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients, police said on Friday.Sunny, a resident of Nangloi, was apprehended on a complaint filed by Guneet Singh Jag...

'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

Elon Musks turn as host of this weeks Saturday Night Live television program will be a light-hearted, brand-building break from the pressures of running Tesla Inc and SpaceX - or land the billionaire in another bucket of hot water.That unce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021