Left Menu

Rajasthan govt orders over 28,600 oxygen concentrators from global, domestic manufacturers

Amid the shortage of oxygen across the country, the Rajasthan government on Friday said that the state has ordered more than 28,600 units of oxygen concentrators from global and domestic manufacturers.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 07-05-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 23:30 IST
Rajasthan govt orders over 28,600 oxygen concentrators from global, domestic manufacturers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the shortage of oxygen across the country, the Rajasthan government on Friday said that the state has ordered more than 28,600 units of oxygen concentrators from global and domestic manufacturers. The government said that Rajasthan will be receiving 100 oxygen concentrators from Russia on May 7 and Russia will be sending 1250 units of the same next week.

According to a statement issued by the Rajasthan government, the state government has proposed to order 50,000 units of oxygen concentrators, out of which 28,600 units have already been ordered. The state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said, "Following the directions of the Chief Minister, 100 oxygen concentrators are reaching to Jaipur from Russia on May 7. Russia will send another 1,250 units next week. China is also sending oxygen concentrators."

"A high-level committee formed by the CMO, Health and Medical Education Departments of the state. This team has reached out to the global and domestic oxygen concentrator manufacturers and confirmed the orders of 8150 Units from Chinese and Russian companies. Other 20495 units are confirmed to be arranged by the Health and Medical Education departments. So, in total, about 28695 units are already ordered by the state government and those will be fully deployed in May and June at district-level hospitals," the statement said. "The state government is in talks with multiple stakeholders such as CII, Rajasthan Foundation, district collectors, foreign donors and Industry Associations who have collectively proposed to provide over 7700 units of oxygen concentrators. We are also in talks for another 15000 units with the companies based in Dubai, Bangalore, and Mumbai," ACS Mines of Petroleum Subodh Agarwal said.

"Currently, district-level hospitals have about 1261 oxygen concentrators and within mid-May, the total will reach over 3400 units. At the end of May month, it will cross the 20,000 units. As the rest of the orders will be delivered subsequently by the companies in June," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gymnastics-Canada to skip Olympic qualifier due to COVID-19

Gymnastics Canada said on Friday they have decided not to enter teams in the Pan American Championships being held in Brazil due to health and safety concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The June 4-13 event in Rio de Janeiro was C...

Sinopharm vaccine gets WHO nod in potential boost to COVAX pipeline

The World Health Organization WHO approved a COVID-19 vaccine from Chinas state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm for emergency use on Friday, a boost to Beijings push for a big role in inoculating the world. The vaccine, one of two main Chinese co...

Delhi: Man arrested for cheating people on pretext of arranging plasma

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of arranging plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients, police said on Friday.Sunny, a resident of Nangloi, was apprehended on a complaint filed by Guneet Singh Jag...

'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

Elon Musks turn as host of this weeks Saturday Night Live television program will be a light-hearted, brand-building break from the pressures of running Tesla Inc and SpaceX - or land the billionaire in another bucket of hot water.That unce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021