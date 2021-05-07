Karnataka reports all time daily high of 592 deaths; tally crosses 18 lakh mark

Karnataka reported its single largest daily spike in COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic with 592 fatalities, while the case tally went past the 18 lakh mark, the health department said on Friday.

The deaths took the total number to 17,804, while 48,791 infections pushed the caseload to 18,38,885.

The previous highest number of deaths was recorded on May 5 at 346.

Active cases too breached the five lakh mark on Friday and stood at 5,36,641.

The day also saw 28,623 persons getting discharged after treatment.

Cumulatively, 18,38,885 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 17,804 deaths and 12,84,420 discharges.

Among the deaths reported on Friday, Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 346, Ballari 24, Myusuru 22, Hassan 20, Kalaburagi 19, Tumakuru 15, Uttara Kannada and Bengaluru Rural 12 each, Mandya 11 and 10 each in Kodagu and Ramanagara.

Deaths were reported in 15 other districts as well.

Tumakuru was behind Bengaluru with 3,040 infections, followed by Hassan with 2,422 cases, Mysuru 2,246, Kalaburagi 1,722, Dakshina Kannada 1,633, Ballari 1,284, Mandya 1,110, Belagavi 965, Bengaluru Rural 959 and Dharward 942.

Twelve districts reported over 500 cases each.

A total of 2.67 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,58,902 were on Friday, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)