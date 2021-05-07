Left Menu

J-K: LG discusses COVID-19 preparedness with senior army officials

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-05-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 23:43 IST
J-K: LG discusses COVID-19 preparedness with senior army officials

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday discussed with army officials measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and preparations to strengthen medical infrastructure in the union territory. The Lt Governor held the deliberations with GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Y K Joshi and senior army officials from the northern and western commands here at the Raj Bhavan, an official spokesman said.

Lauding the efforts being made by the army to provide necessary support in the form of COVID care hospitals, Sinha asked the officials of northern and western commands to explore the possibility of enhancing capacity of 100-bed COVID care facilities to 200 beds with oxygen support.

He also asked officials of northern command to collaborate with the western command to increase the 100-bed COVID centre at Army Public School Domana, Jammu, to 200 beds.

The Lt Governor assured that the Jammu and Kashmir government will provide all possible assistance and resources to the army to increase beds, strengthen medical infrastructure, and ensure no shortage of equipment and oxygen supply.

The army officials apprised the Lt Governor about the efforts made by the army to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. They mentioned the 250-bed COVID hospital in Kashmir's Rangreth area jointly operationalised by Chinar Corps and the civil administration.

Sinha was informed that treatment of COVID-19 patients is also being done at military hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gymnastics-Canada to skip Olympic qualifier due to COVID-19

Gymnastics Canada said on Friday they have decided not to enter teams in the Pan American Championships being held in Brazil due to health and safety concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The June 4-13 event in Rio de Janeiro was C...

Sinopharm vaccine gets WHO nod in potential boost to COVAX pipeline

The World Health Organization WHO approved a COVID-19 vaccine from Chinas state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm for emergency use on Friday, a boost to Beijings push for a big role in inoculating the world. The vaccine, one of two main Chinese co...

Delhi: Man arrested for cheating people on pretext of arranging plasma

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of arranging plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients, police said on Friday.Sunny, a resident of Nangloi, was apprehended on a complaint filed by Guneet Singh Jag...

'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

Elon Musks turn as host of this weeks Saturday Night Live television program will be a light-hearted, brand-building break from the pressures of running Tesla Inc and SpaceX - or land the billionaire in another bucket of hot water.That unce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021