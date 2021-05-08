Jharkhand reports 133 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,974 fresh cases

Jharkhand on Friday reported 133 fresh COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 3,479, while 6,974 new cases pushed the tally to 2,70,089, a health department bulletin said.

The state currently has 60,633 active cases, while 2,05,977 patients have so far recovered from the disease, it said.

Ranchi district recorded the maximum number of fresh fatalities at 42, followed by East Singhbhum at 23 and Ramgarh at 11.

Ten deaths were reported from Giridih and seven each from Dhanbad and Godda.

According to the bulletin, the recovery rate among coronavirus patients stands at 76.26 per cent as against the national average of 82 per cent.

Altogether, 71, 92,969 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 88,695 in the last 24 hours, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)