Bengal logs highest one-day spike of 19,216 COVID-19 cases, 112 more fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-05-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 00:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 19,216 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 9,54,282, the health department said.

The toll breached the 12000-mark, as 112 more people succumbed to the infection, taking the total number of fatalities to 12,076, the department said in its bulletin.

Thirty-three deaths were recorded in North 24 Parganas, and 28 in Kolkata.

Of the 112 fatalities, 56 were due to the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The city accounted for 3,915 fresh cases, and North 24 Parganas for 3,957 infections.

Accordingly, the number of active cases in the state climbed to 1,24,098.

At least 17,780 people recuperated in Bengal in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,18,108. The discharge rate stands at 85.73 per cent.

As many as 1,08,42,269 samples have been tested in the state, including 64,551 since Thursday, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department wrote to all private COVID vaccination facilities, informing them that the state will no longer provide vaccines to them, in view of the Union health ministry's policy that sought to prioritise beneficiaries of second doses.

People visiting the centres for second dose might be guided to government-run medical establishments, the department said.

A source at the health department said the government has given its nod to Peerless Hospital here for trial of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

