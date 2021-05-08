COVID-19: Noida DM launches Whatsapp no for complaints if private labs, hospitals overcharge people

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Friday launched a helpline number on which people can lodge complaints of private facilities if they charge more than government-set rates for RT-PCR tests or hospital beds, officials said.

People can share their complaints on Whatsapp number 9354357073 along with a picture or scanned copy of the bill given to them by the private hospital or testing laboratory, District Magistrate Suhas L Y said.

The Uttar Pradesh government had last year issued orders, putting an upper cap on such charges at private facilities across the state and warned action against offenders for violation of the order.

“The chief medical officer (CMO) has been instructed to ensure strict enforcement of the order and also to form a team of officials to regularly monitor the complaints on the helpline number and ensure swift redressal of people's problems,” the district magistrate said in a statement.

On the basis of people's complaint and report of the team monitoring them, the CMO may take necessary action against such private facilities under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 ad other UP state rules, he added.

As per the order, private hospitals accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) cannot charge more than Rs 10,000 per day for isolation beds, Rs 15,000 for ICU and Rs 18,000 for ICU with ventilator care for COVID-19 treatment.

The charges for private hospitals not accredited with the NABH have been capped at Rs 8,000 for isolation beds, Rs 13,000 for intensive care units (ICU) and Rs 15,000 for ICU with ventilator (invasive or non-invasive), it added.

Similarly private laboratories cannot charge more than Rs 700 (including GST) for RT-PCR test if approached by a hospital or individual, Rs 900 if sample collected from home and Rs 500 if sample sent to them by a government official, according to the order. PTI KIS SRY

