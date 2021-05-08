Left Menu

COVID-19: Noida DM launches Whatsapp no for complaints if private labs, hospitals overcharge people

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-05-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 00:42 IST
COVID-19: Noida DM launches Whatsapp no for complaints if private labs, hospitals overcharge people

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Friday launched a helpline number on which people can lodge complaints of private facilities if they charge more than government-set rates for RT-PCR tests or hospital beds, officials said.

People can share their complaints on Whatsapp number 9354357073 along with a picture or scanned copy of the bill given to them by the private hospital or testing laboratory, District Magistrate Suhas L Y said.

The Uttar Pradesh government had last year issued orders, putting an upper cap on such charges at private facilities across the state and warned action against offenders for violation of the order.

“The chief medical officer (CMO) has been instructed to ensure strict enforcement of the order and also to form a team of officials to regularly monitor the complaints on the helpline number and ensure swift redressal of people's problems,” the district magistrate said in a statement.

On the basis of people's complaint and report of the team monitoring them, the CMO may take necessary action against such private facilities under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 ad other UP state rules, he added.

As per the order, private hospitals accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) cannot charge more than Rs 10,000 per day for isolation beds, Rs 15,000 for ICU and Rs 18,000 for ICU with ventilator care for COVID-19 treatment.

The charges for private hospitals not accredited with the NABH have been capped at Rs 8,000 for isolation beds, Rs 13,000 for intensive care units (ICU) and Rs 15,000 for ICU with ventilator (invasive or non-invasive), it added.

Similarly private laboratories cannot charge more than Rs 700 (including GST) for RT-PCR test if approached by a hospital or individual, Rs 900 if sample collected from home and Rs 500 if sample sent to them by a government official, according to the order. PTI KIS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU calls on U.S. and others to exports their vaccines

The European Commission called on Friday on the United States and other major COVID-19 vaccine producers to export what they make as the European Union does, rather than talk about waiving intellectual property rights to the shots.Commissio...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

One out of three Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while five European Union countries distanced themselves from the idea of waiving patent rights on vaccines, saying the focus should be on production. DEATHS AND INFECT...

U.S. Senate China bill would create 'chief manufacturing' post in research boost

U.S. Senate committee leaders have drafted a compromise 110 billion measure for basic and advanced technology research and science over five years and the creation of a White House chief manufacturing officer in the face of rising competiti...

Key EU countries rebuff Biden on sharing COVID vaccine patents

European countries distanced themselves on Friday from a proposal backed by U.S. President Joe Biden to waive patent rights on coronavirus vaccines, arguing that key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic was making and sharing vaccines more quick...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021