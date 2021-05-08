Left Menu

Most COVID cases fall under mild category: J-K Doc

There are of three types of patients mild, moderate and severe and while most of the patients are of mild category and can recover easily, it is only the moderate and severe cases which need special care and treatment, he said.Minia urged the patients, especially those in the mild category, not to take steroids unnecessarily and without doctors advice.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-05-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 00:53 IST
Most COVID cases fall under mild category: J-K Doc
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Most COVID-19 patients fall under the 'mild' category and they do not need oxygen support at all, a doctor at the Jammu Government Medical College (GMC) said on Friday.

Senior Resident Doctor at the GMC's Department of Internal Medicine Rajesh Minia also said that patients should regularly check their oxygen saturation levels. If the level falls below 93, patients should contact a doctor immediately, he said.

Regular checking of oxygen saturation levels and taking appropriate medicines is enough for mild category patients to recover, Minia said.

There are of three types of patients mild, moderate and severe and ''while most of the patients are of mild category and can recover easily, it is only the moderate and severe cases which need special care and treatment,'' he said.

Minia urged the patients, especially those in the mild category, not to take steroids unnecessarily and without doctor's advice. ''Only an expert doctor can diagnose better, especially in case a patient has other diseases in addition to COVID infection'', he said. Minia also requested the public not to hoard oxygen cylinders unnecessarily, thereby causing shortage for the needy.

He informed that a round-the-clock Divisional Control Room has been established to address all medical advice and queries and can be reached at 0191-2520982, 2549676, 2674444, 2674115, 2674908.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

