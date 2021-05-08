Left Menu

Sikkim reports record 268 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 08-05-2021 01:23 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 01:21 IST
Sikkim reports record 268 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sikkim on Friday reported its highest single-day spike of 268 new COVID- 19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 9,451 an official said.

Of the new cases, 205 were registered in East Sikkim, 25 in West Sikkim, 24 in North Sikkim and 14 in South Sikkim district.

The death toll rose to 160 as two more patients succumbed to the disease, the official said.

The Himalayan state now has 2,398 active cases, while 6,688 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

Altogether, 204 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far conducted 98,675 sample tests, including 807 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow end at record highs as weak jobs data eases rate worries

The SP 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Friday, while megacap growth stocks drove a recovery on Nasdaq after U.S. jobs data eased concerns over prospects for rising rates. U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, likely restrained b...

EU calls on U.S. and others to exports their vaccines

The European Commission called on Friday on the United States and other major COVID-19 vaccine producers to export what they make as the European Union does, rather than talk about waiving intellectual property rights to the shots.Commissio...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

One out of three Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while five European Union countries distanced themselves from the idea of waiving patent rights on vaccines, saying the focus should be on production. DEATHS AND INFECT...

U.S. Senate China bill would create 'chief manufacturing' post in research boost

U.S. Senate committee leaders have drafted a compromise 110 billion measure for basic and advanced technology research and science over five years and the creation of a White House chief manufacturing officer in the face of rising competiti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021