One out of three Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while five European Union countries distanced themselves from the idea of waiving patent rights on vaccines, saying the focus should be on production. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain restricted the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine, while Germany said it would give the shot to anyone who wants it. * France is delaying an EU order for 1.8 billion doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine planned for the next two years, a German newspaper said.

* Museums in Greece will reopen to visitors next week, a day before the official start of the tourism season on May 15. * Britain will reopen foreign holidays to just a handful of countries.

AMERICAS * Canada is ready to discuss an intellectual property rights waiver for vaccines and will not block one even though it stresses the importance of protecting patents.

* To fight the pandemic at home, the United States gave its own vaccine manufacturers priority access to American-made materials needed to make the shots. * Production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will likely begin in Mexico during the final week of June.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The World Health Organization (WHO) approved a COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm for emergency use, a boost to Beijing's push for a big role in inoculating the world.

* Japan extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until May-end, but reiterated it is still possible to host Tokyo Olympics this summer. * India's main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prepare for another national lockdown, accelerate a countrywide vaccination programme and scientifically track the virus and its mutations.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Tunisia will impose a full lockdown against COVID-19 for one week from Sunday.

* All public and private sector workers wishing to attend a workplace in Saudi Arabia will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination, the human resources ministry said, without specifying when this would be implemented. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SA have filed for a full U.S. approval for their COVID-19 vaccine, which is now authorized only for emergency use. * Europe's medicines regulator is reviewing reports of a rare nerve-degenerating disorder in people who received AstraZeneca's shots, raising fresh questions about potential side effects of the vaccine.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Commodity prices jumped and major global equity indexes scaled record peaks after weak U.S. jobs data for April tamped down fears that a booming economy would spark inflation and higher interest rates.

* President Joe Biden said there was a "long way to go" before the U.S. economy recovers from a pandemic-spurred slump and urged Washington to do more to help the American people after a disappointing jobs report. * European Union insurers will be stress tested for the impact of a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic scenario which could affect the value of their investments and business volumes.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Veronica Snoj; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Sriraj Kalluvila)

