Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Britain will reopen foreign holidays to just a handful of countries. AMERICAS * Canada is ready to discuss an intellectual property rights waiver for vaccines and will not block one even though it stresses the importance of protecting patents. * To fight the pandemic at home, the United States gave its own vaccine manufacturers priority access to American-made materials needed to make the shots.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2021 01:30 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 01:29 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

One out of three Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while five European Union countries distanced themselves from the idea of waiving patent rights on vaccines, saying the focus should be on production. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Britain restricted the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine, while Germany said it would give the shot to anyone who wants it. * France is delaying an EU order for 1.8 billion doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine planned for the next two years, a German newspaper said.

* Museums in Greece will reopen to visitors next week, a day before the official start of the tourism season on May 15. * Britain will reopen foreign holidays to just a handful of countries.

AMERICAS * Canada is ready to discuss an intellectual property rights waiver for vaccines and will not block one even though it stresses the importance of protecting patents.

* To fight the pandemic at home, the United States gave its own vaccine manufacturers priority access to American-made materials needed to make the shots. * Production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will likely begin in Mexico during the final week of June.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The World Health Organization (WHO) approved a COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm for emergency use, a boost to Beijing's push for a big role in inoculating the world.

* Japan extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until May-end, but reiterated it is still possible to host Tokyo Olympics this summer. * India's main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prepare for another national lockdown, accelerate a countrywide vaccination programme and scientifically track the virus and its mutations.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Tunisia will impose a full lockdown against COVID-19 for one week from Sunday.

* All public and private sector workers wishing to attend a workplace in Saudi Arabia will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination, the human resources ministry said, without specifying when this would be implemented. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SA have filed for a full U.S. approval for their COVID-19 vaccine, which is now authorized only for emergency use. * Europe's medicines regulator is reviewing reports of a rare nerve-degenerating disorder in people who received AstraZeneca's shots, raising fresh questions about potential side effects of the vaccine.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Commodity prices jumped and major global equity indexes scaled record peaks after weak U.S. jobs data for April tamped down fears that a booming economy would spark inflation and higher interest rates.

* President Joe Biden said there was a "long way to go" before the U.S. economy recovers from a pandemic-spurred slump and urged Washington to do more to help the American people after a disappointing jobs report. * European Union insurers will be stress tested for the impact of a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic scenario which could affect the value of their investments and business volumes.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Veronica Snoj; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil eyes new Pfizer deal next week for 100 million more COVID-19 shots

Brazil expects to sign a new deal next week with Pfizer Inc for 100 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses, a Health Ministry official said on Friday, which would double the U.S. drugmakers delivery to the Latin American country this year.Rodr...

NASA's new chief big on climate, hedges on 2024 moon landing

NASAs new administrator is big on tackling climate and diversifying the agencys workforce, but hedging on whether the US can put astronauts on the moon by 2024.In his first interview since becoming NASAs top official this week, former Sen. ...

Soccer-Champions League final venue uncertain after Turkey put on UK's red list

The status of the Champions League final on May 29 between Manchester City and Chelsea in Istanbul was thrown into doubt on Friday after the UK government placed Turkey on the travel red list with Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for th...

Pfizer/BioNTech seek full U.S. OK of COVID-19 shot, target 4 bln doses in 2022

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SA have filed for full U.S. government approval for their COVID-19 vaccine and are targeting production of 4 billion doses of the shot next year, mostly for low- and middle-income countries. Full appro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021