Brazil eyes new Pfizer deal next week for 100 million more COVID-19 shots

Brazil eyes new Pfizer deal next week for 100 million more COVID-19 shotsReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 08-05-2021 02:51 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 02:48 IST
Brazil expects to sign a new deal next week with Pfizer Inc for 100 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses, a Health Ministry official said on Friday, which would double the U.S. drugmaker's delivery to the Latin American country this year.
Rodrigo Cruz, executive secretary at the ministry, told journalists the contract has been agreed and just needs to be signed. Earlier this week, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said 35 million of these shots are due to be delivered in October.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Latin American
- Pfizer Inc
- Health Ministry
- Brazil
- Marcelo Queiroga
ALSO READ
U.S. moves to ax Trump rule banning California emission regulations
Biden set to nominate Homendy to head U.S. NTSB
FCC orders U.S. broadcasters to identify foreign-government sponsors of programs
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets shake off U.S. tax worries to push higher
Sexual assault prosecutions should be taken out U.S. military chain of command- panel