Brazil registers 78,886 new cases of coronavirus, 2,165 COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 08-05-2021 03:21 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 03:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil recorded 78,886 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 2,165 fatalities from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

That raised the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America's largest country to almost 15.1 million, and the official death toll to 419,114.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

