Brazil registers 78,886 new cases of coronavirus, 2,165 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil recorded 78,886 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 2,165 fatalities from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

That raised the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America's largest country to almost 15.1 million, and the official death toll to 419,114.

