Left Menu

Mexico City to allow open-air events as coronavirus cases fall

Residents of Mexico City will be able to attend open-air concerts and sporting events at limited capacities beginning next week after a sustained drop in coronavirus infections, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2021 04:10 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 04:10 IST
Mexico City to allow open-air events as coronavirus cases fall

Residents of Mexico City will be able to attend open-air concerts and sporting events at limited capacities beginning next week after a sustained drop in coronavirus infections, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday. The new measures set to take effect on May 10 will include expanded access to movie theaters, banks and hotel-based conventions.

The relaxation of restrictions follow a months-long decline in the number of infections in the city and its sprawling metropolitan areas that house about 22 million people. The authorities lowered the capital's risk status to yellow on its four-step (red, orange, yellow, green) "traffic light" model the government is using to gradually repeal curbs on the economy and daily life.

Eduardo Clark, director general of the city's Digital Government agency, said the traffic light was lowered to yellow "due to the improvements we have seen since the second week of January to now". Mexico City's COVID-19 patient occupancy rates in hospitals have fallen to their lowest level in the entire pandemic, Clark said at a press conference with Sheinbaum.

This will permit open-air sporting events at 25% capacity from May 12 while concerts and other entertainment venues, including some indoor events, can start on May 17 at 30% capacity. Alcohol will be banned at outdoor sporting events. When asked if the opening could cause a spike in infections in the city, Sheinbaum said a number of factors could prevent that happening, including rising vaccination rates, discipline of citizens, warmer weather and a large number of previously infected citizens who could help generate herd immunity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Tough U.S. jobs report shows Biden's rocky road to full economic recovery

President Joe Biden reacted on Friday to a disappointing April jobs report by saying the U.S. economy has a long way to go before recovering from its pandemic slump, and he urged Washington to do more to help the American people. U.S. job g...

EXCLUSIVE-China urges U.N. states not to attend Xinjiang event next week

China has urged United Nations member states not to attend an event planned next week by Germany, the United States and Britain on the repression of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang, according to a note seen by Reuters on Fri...

Biden move to share vaccine designed to spread US influence

It wont speed the manufacture of vaccines. It enraged the developers who delivered lifesaving doses in record time. But President Joe Bidens decision to support waiving intellectual property rights for coronavirus shots had a broader purpos...

Motor racing-F1 working with teams to find future American drivers

Formula One is working with teams to identify U.S. drivers who might make it to grand prix racing but none are likely to come through in the near term, chief executive Stefano Domenicali said on Friday. The most recent was Alexander Rossi w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021