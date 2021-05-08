Left Menu

China reports seven new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 08-05-2021 06:34 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 06:34 IST
China reported seven new mainland COVID-19 cases on May 7, down from 13 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, dropped to eight from 17 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,746, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

