Left Menu

Hyderabad-based startup aims to save lives with affordable, portable oxygenerator

Amid the shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the country due to the second wave of COVID outbreak, the Hyderabad-based startup 'The Phi Factory' is aiming to save lives through its innovative and affordable portable oxygenerator.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-05-2021 07:32 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 07:32 IST
Hyderabad-based startup aims to save lives with affordable, portable oxygenerator
Co-Founder of The Phi Factory, Praveen Gorakavi with portable oxygenerator (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the country due to the second wave of COVID outbreak, the Hyderabad-based startup 'The Phi Factory' is aiming to save lives through its innovative and affordable portable oxygenerator. Speaking to ANI about the oxygenerator, the Co-founder of The Phi Factory, Praveen Gorakavi said, "Vayuputra has been developed with an objective to support the COVID-19 patients who are under home isolation, with emergency oxygen supply at a low capital expenditure. During home isolation, in case a patient's oxygen saturation level drops, he or she is then admitted to the nearest hospital. But during this transit, many people are losing their lives due to the lack of oxygen. This situation can be avoidable."

He mentioned that oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators are available at a very higher rate in the current market and cannot be afforded by people. He felt that the product that is to be developed must be both economic at the same time life saving and that is when he came up with the idea of oxygenerator 'The Project Vayuputra'. Asked about the capacity of the oxygenerator, Gorakavi said, "This oxygenerator consumes around 20 litre of hydrogen peroxide that can produce enough oxygen to last 12 hours."

Explaining the working of the oxygenerator, Gorakavi said that when hydrogen peroxide comes in contact with a metal oxide, a decomposition reaction takes place and oxygen along with water is derived. "Using a catalytic bed made out of metal oxide fixed in a container and when hydrogen peroxide passed through the catalytic bed, the reaction takes place giving us oxygen alongside water," he said. He said the container contains three columns in order to filter all the water vapour in the produced Oxygen.

He further mentioned that the oxygenerator used 50 per cent concentrated hydrogen peroxide and said that one liter of such hydrogen peroxide would be able to produce around 240 litre of oxygen, which is enough for around 24 minutes. He said the oxygenerator is fixed with a two-litre bottle of hydrogen peroxide making it usable for 48 minutes per bottle and the oxygenerator kit would be given along with ten two-litre bottles of hydrogen peroxide.

"Many Government organisations and various NGOs across the country who are supplying oxygen concentrators to the people are now moving towards this oxygenerator as this product is cheap compared to that of oxygen concentrators," Gorakavi said. He said since this has been officially been put out into public on the Phi Factory's social media pages, there have been numerous queries and requests for the product from various parts of the country. "So far they have received around 45,000 requests from various individuals across the country. Many Government departments from various states have also contacted them for the same."

He mentioned that they have even been in touch with few very reputed companies for taking up this project and making deliveries to different places across the country. Gorakavi said, "On behalf of The Phi Factory, we are free sourcing this technology to various medical device manufacturers who are following good manufacturing practices, then we would authorise that facility to start manufacturing the oxygenerator and supply to their beneficiaries." He mentioned that the price of this oxygenerator would be around Rs 2,500 that includes the oxygenerator along with 10 two-litre bottles of hydrogen peroxide.

Gorakavi said after getting the required approval, the product might possibly be available from May 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad-based startup aims to save lives with affordable, portable oxygenerator

Amid the shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the country due to the second wave of COVID outbreak, the Hyderabad-based startup The Phi Factory is aiming to save lives through its innovative and affordable portable oxygenerator. S...

Indian-American group deploys volunteer response team for vaccination in Philadelphia: FEMA

An Indian-American non-profit organisation has deployed a volunteer response team to support a vaccination centre in Philadelphia that administers up to 6,000 doses of the anti-COVID vaccine each day, a federal agency has said.The Federal E...

IAS Officers' Association writes to K'taka CM over mishandling of its member, demands action

The IAS Officers Association of Karnataka wrote to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday demanding action and an FIR against those found guilty for manhandling and abusing IAS officer V Yashavantha in public on April 30. In the letter, th...

Chandrababu Naidu calls for immediate universal COVID-19 vaccination

TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed concern that one by one, all sections of society were becoming vulnerable to COVID-19 because of the emergence of more dangerous variants in due course. Addressing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021