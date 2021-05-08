TN announces 'total lockdown' from May 10 to 24 to beat COVID-19

With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sharp increase in the covid-19 cases, the government on Saturday announced clamping a two-week ''total lockdown'' across the state to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a statement that the lockdown was being enforced due to ''unavoidable reasons'' and pointed out that the decision was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on Friday, besides consultations with medical experts.

''The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24,'' he said.

Tamil Nadu saw 26,465 new coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing the caseload to 13.23 lakh while a record 197 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 15,171.

According to the health department, the active cases stood at 1,35,355.

