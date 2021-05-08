Left Menu

India reports 4,01,078 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India reported 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 10:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry. With this the country has recorded over 4 lakh daily cases for the third consecutive day.

The cumulative number of cases in the country has now gone up to 2,18,92,676. India registered 3,18,609 discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall recoveries to 1,79,30,960.

The country's death toll has reached 2,38,270 following 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours. At present, India has 37,23,446 active coronavirus cases.

A total of 30,04,10,043 samples had been tested up to May 7, of which, 18,08,344 were tested on Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. As many as 16,73,46,544 vaccination doses had been administered in the country up to May 7. (ANI)

India reports 4,01,078 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

