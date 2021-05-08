Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh reports 169 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 08-05-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 11:00 IST
Arunachal Pradesh reports 169 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,802 as 169 more people tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 60, a health department official said here on Saturday.

The Capital Complex region recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 38, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (26), Lower Subansiri and Upper Subansiri at 16 each, Namsai (14), Changlang (11) and West Kameng (10), State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Eight fresh cases were also reported in Papumpare, six in Tawang, Lohit (5), East Siang (4), three each in Upper Siang, Dibang Valley, Tirap and Lower Siang, West Siang (2) and Leparada (1), the official said.

Of the 169 new cases, 140 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 5 through RT-PCR and 24 through TrueNat method, he said.

Barring 55, all the fresh cases are asymptomatic, the official said.

A 50-year-old Covid positive woman died at the Dedicated Covid Hospital at Pasighat in East Siang district on May 6, Dr Jampa said.

At least 132 people were cured of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 17,849.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients now is 90.14 per cent while the active percentage stands at 9.56, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,893 active COVID-19 cases, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 542, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (299), West Kameng (139), Papumpare (129) and Lower Subansiri at 119.

The state government on Saturday imposed night curfew in the entire state from 6.30 pm to 5 am till May 31, to contain the spread of the disease.

Altogether, 4,77,466 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 3,152 on Friday, the SSO said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 2,80,882 people have been inoculated since the beginning of the vaccination programme in January.

As many as 6,508 incidents of Covid protocol violations were reported in the state during the second wave of the pandemic and an amount of Rs 7,73,320 have been realised as fine from people for not wearing masks in public places, police sources said.

