235 new COVID-19 cases push Mizoram's tally to 7,382

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-05-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 11:36 IST
Mizoram reported 235 new COVID-19 cases, including 47 policemen who returned from West Bengal after election duty, pushing the tally to 7,382, an official said on Saturday.

The policemen had initially tested negative for COVID-19 and were placed under quarantine since their arrival in the state in the last week of April, he said.

Thirty-two children and a healthcare worker have also tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

The official said that 2,965 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and 5.70 per cent of them came out positive for COVID-19.

Of the 235 new cases, Aizawl district reported the highest cases at 117, followed by Serchhip (59), Kolasib (30), Lunglei (12), Siaha (5), Lawngtlai (4), Mamit (6) and Khawzawl district (2).

Seventy-six patients have travel history and the rest 159 were found to have locally contracted the infection, the official said, adding that 76 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Mizoram now has 1,906 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,459 people have recovered from the infection including 108 people on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 17.

The state has so far tested 3,26,236 samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunization officer Dr Lalzawmi, a total of 2,25,387 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, of which 47,778 have received both doses of the vaccine till Friday.

