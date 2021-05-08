Left Menu

Ladakh records one more COVID death; 114 new cases

So far, Kargil has reported 44 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 08-05-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 12:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ladakh's COVID-19 tally crossed the 15,000-mark with the addition of 114 new cases during the past 24 hours, while the death toll mounted to 152 as one more patient succumbed to the infection, officials said on Saturday. The number of active cases in the union territory, however, dropped to 1,400 after the recovery of 145 more patients, they said quoting a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, 89 were reported from Leh district and 25 from Kargil district, taking the total number of infected persons to 15,023, the officials said.

They said the latest death was reported from Leh, taking the district's toll to 108. So far, Kargil has reported 44 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The officials said 123 COVID-19 patients were discharged after successful treatment in Leh and 22 others in Kargil, bringing down the active cases in the union territory to 1,400 -- 1,185 in Leh and 215 in Kargil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

