Mizoram Deputy CM Tawnluia tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-05-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 12:32 IST
Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia has tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said on Saturday.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 through Rapid Antigen Test on Saturday morning, the official said.

The 77-year-old leader has mild symptoms and is in home isolation, he said.

Tawnluia holds various portfolios - public health engineering, urban development and poverty alleviation, and animal husbandry and veterinary in the Zoramthanga cabinet.

Tawnlui is also the senior vice president of the ruling Mizo National Front and was elected from Tuichang assembly constituency in the last assembly polls held in November 2018.

Mizoram on Saturday reported 235 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 7,382.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,906 while 5,459 people have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced seven- day complete lockdown from 4 am of May 10 to 4 am of May 17 to curtail the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Lockdown is currently imposed in Aizawl and other district headquarters town.

