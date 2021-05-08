Left Menu

Odisha logs 11,807 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 23.21%

The test positive rate TPR in the state stood at 23.21 per cent, indicating that one in every 4.3 people undergoing COVID tests is being found positive.In some districts, the TPR is nearly 50 per cent, the official said.There are 90,335 active cases in the state at present.Odisha has so far reported 5,24,207 cases, while the death toll was at 2,161.Of the new infections, 6,613 were reported from different quarantine centres and the rest 5,194 are local contact cases.Sundergarh reported the highest 1,922 new cases, followed by Khurda 1,510 and Cuttack 1052.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-05-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 12:42 IST
Odisha logs 11,807 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 23.21%

Odisha on Saturday reported 11,807 new COVID-19 cases, while 21 more people died in the state, a Health Department official said.

The new cases were detected after 50,864 samples were tested on Friday. The test positive rate (TPR) in the state stood at 23.21 per cent, indicating that one in every 4.3 people undergoing COVID tests is being found positive.

In some districts, the TPR is nearly 50 per cent, the official said.

There are 90,335 active cases in the state at present.

Odisha has so far reported 5,24,207 cases, while the death toll was at 2,161.

Of the new infections, 6,613 were reported from different quarantine centres and the rest 5,194 are local contact cases.

Sundergarh reported the highest 1,922 new cases, followed by Khurda (1,510) and Cuttack (1052). Barring Kandhamal, Bhadrak and Malkangiri, all other 27 districts reported over 100 new cases.

In the last 24 hours, the state registered 21 deaths -- the highest single-day fatality since the beginning of the pandemic.

While Kalahandi district reported four deaths, two deaths each were reported by Angul, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Sundergarh.

One patient each died in Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nuapada and Puri.

So far, 4,31,658 patients have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Pratap Jena said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, he urged the people who have come in contact with him to undergo tests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Kerala under complete lockdown

Shutting shops, suspending public vehicle transport and strictly restricting the on-road movement of people, Kerala came under complete lockdown from Saturday morning to contain the massive spread of COVID-19 pandemic.The restrictions came ...

SC orders release of prisoners to decongest jails amid COVID-19 second wave

Taking note of an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Supreme Court on Saturday passed directions for decongestion of prisons and ordered forthwith release of all those prisoners who were granted bail or parole last ye...

US assures India help to fight COVID-19 as health minister Vardhan interacts with US counterpart

The US has assured India of its unwavering commitment to engage, collaborate and fight the raging coronavirus crisis together as the health ministers of the two countries discussed the current surge in COVID-19 cases in India.During a virtu...

Maha: Aaditya Thackeray reviews Kham river rejuvenation project

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray reviewed the Kham river rejuvenation project in Aurangabad and said the detailed project report should include the history and changing structure of the river, an official said on Saturday.The minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021