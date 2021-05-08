Odisha logs 11,807 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 23.21%

Odisha on Saturday reported 11,807 new COVID-19 cases, while 21 more people died in the state, a Health Department official said.

The new cases were detected after 50,864 samples were tested on Friday. The test positive rate (TPR) in the state stood at 23.21 per cent, indicating that one in every 4.3 people undergoing COVID tests is being found positive.

In some districts, the TPR is nearly 50 per cent, the official said.

There are 90,335 active cases in the state at present.

Odisha has so far reported 5,24,207 cases, while the death toll was at 2,161.

Of the new infections, 6,613 were reported from different quarantine centres and the rest 5,194 are local contact cases.

Sundergarh reported the highest 1,922 new cases, followed by Khurda (1,510) and Cuttack (1052). Barring Kandhamal, Bhadrak and Malkangiri, all other 27 districts reported over 100 new cases.

In the last 24 hours, the state registered 21 deaths -- the highest single-day fatality since the beginning of the pandemic.

While Kalahandi district reported four deaths, two deaths each were reported by Angul, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Sundergarh.

One patient each died in Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nuapada and Puri.

So far, 4,31,658 patients have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Pratap Jena said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, he urged the people who have come in contact with him to undergo tests.

