Russia reports 8,329 new COVID-19 cases, 370 deaths

Russia reports 8,329 new COVID-19 cases, 370 deathsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-05-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 13:30 IST
Russia reported 8,329 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 2,765 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,871,843.
The government coronavirus task force said 370 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 112,992.
The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and March 2021.
