Telangana to prioritise second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

In order to optimally utilise the available COVID-19 doses till May 15, the Telangana government has launched a special drive to cover people eligible for second dose of the vaccine. The state has been witnessed a low allocation of vaccine till May 15 (4.69 lakh of Covishield and 2.16 lakh of Covaxin), according to the Telangana government.

The most priority will be given to those who have already taken the first dose making them eligible for the second shot of the vaccine, it said. It also stated that all persons eligible for second dose will be permitted to take vaccine by spot registration by showing their certificate of partial vaccination. However, no vaccine will be given for the first dose to any person.

People can apply for the eligible dose for May 8 to 12 (except Sunday, May 9). The state reported 5,559 new COVID-19 cases, 8,061 recoveries, and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total tally of COVID-19 positive cases in the state currently stands at 4,87,199 including 3,62,160 recoveries and 2,666 deaths. The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 71,308. A total of 65,375 samples were tested for coronavirus today. (ANI)

