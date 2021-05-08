Left Menu

US cautions citizens against travelling to Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-05-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 14:59 IST
US cautions citizens against travelling to Nepal

The US government has cautioned its citizens against travelling to Nepal, alerting them about the limited medical supplies there, as the country battles a surge in the COVID-19 cases.

In a notice on its website, the State Department has cautioned its citizens wishing to visit Nepal about limited medical facilities and government services in the country in the wake of the spike of coronavirus cases.

''Be aware that infrastructure, government services and medical assistance may not be up to US standards,'' the notice, issued on Friday, said.

Nepal is facing an acute shortage of coronavirus vaccines and other essential medical supplies and hospitals running out of beds and oxygen due to the increasing number of patients.

Hospitals are running out of beds and oxygen cylinders are running out due to the increasing number of patients, says Dr Ashok Karki, a freelance medical staff involved in treating corona patients in Kathmandu.

The US administration has allowed voluntary departure of family members of its government staff and non-emergency government employees working in Nepal.

The notice comes as COVID-19 cases have surged in Nepal lately as the country is hit by a second wave of the pandemic.

Nepal is currently witnessing more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases daily, creating a health crisis in the country with limited medical facilities.

The Nepal government has suspended all commercial international flight services from the country from Thursday.

All flights from Kathmandu have been suspended with the exception of two flights per week to India as the country is currently put in lock down, says a notice issued by the US Embassy.

''However, there is the possibility of chartered flight options during lockdowns, though there are no such plans immediately,'' it said.

Nepal on Friday reported 9,023 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the national COVID-19 tally to 377,603. On Friday, 50 corona related deaths were reported, taking the corona death tally to 3,579, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Nepal's more than 40 districts, including three districts of Kathmandu Valley, are under prohibitory orders for the past two weeks as the second wave of infection has hit the country.

The State Department has also urged its citizens to take increased caution as Nepal is currently passing through political turmoil, saying ''peaceful political demonstrations sometimes may turn violent.'' Nepal's embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli-led government on Wednesday lost majority support in the House of Representatives after the CPN (Maoist Center) led by Pushpakamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' officially withdrew support to it.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House and announced fresh elections on April 30 and May 10 at the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, amidst a tussle for power within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope Francis backs waivers on intellectual property rights for vaccines

Pope Francis on Saturday supported waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, backing a proposal by U.S. President Joe Biden that has been rebuffed by some European nations, including Germany.In a speech to a global fundrai...

Delhi hospitals need 700 MT of oxygen, we urge Centre to give us at least that much: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Delhi hospitals need 700 MT of oxygen, we urge Centre to give us at least that much Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia....

Two held in connection with terror attack on former Maldives president Nasheed

The Maldives Police on Saturday arrested two individuals in connection with the blast in which former president Mohamed Nasheed suffered injuries. Two individuals have been arrested in connection to May06TerrorAttack. More information will ...

Kejriwal demands 2.6 crore vaccine doses for inoculation of all in Delhi in next three months

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the number of COVID-19 vaccination centres will be increased three times in Delhi and demanded that the Centre supply of around 2.6 crore vaccine doses for inoculation of all people in the nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021