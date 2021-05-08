Asaram shifted to AIIMS in Jodhpur after being treated for COVID at hospital

Self-styled godman Asaram, who was being treated for COVID-19 for the past two days at a hospital here, has been shifted to the AIIMS in Jodhpur due to security reasons, a police official said on Saturday.

The condition of Asaram, jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage girl, is stable, doctors at the MG Hospital here said.

He was moved to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)here on Friday night and police have cited security reasons behind his shifting. ''There were consistent attempts by devotees of Asaram to sneak into the hospital to get a glimpse of him or get close to him since his admission in the MG Hospital. So, assuming threat to his security, we considered shifting him to the AIIMS, where it would not be possible for devotees to get around,'' the police official said. According to the doctors at the MG Hospital, his oxygen saturation was under control and there was no other negative development in his health condition.

''He was being taken care of properly here and he was just on oxygen in the ICU with no immediate risk to his health,'' a doctor said.

Asaram, who is in his 80s, had been put on ventilator support at the MG Hospital, where he was rushed on Wednesday night after he complained of breathing difficulty, sources had said. Sources at the Jodhpur Central Jail had said his samples were taken for testing along with those of other inmates, and his report returned positive two days back, following which his treatment was started. In several court affidavits, Asaram has said he suffers from multiple ailments, and requested he be granted bail on health grounds.

