No new COVID-19 case reported in 180 districts in last 7 days, says Harsh Vardhan

Not a single new case of COVID-19 was reported in 180 districts in the country in the past seven days and no fresh infections were recorded in 18 districts in the last two weeks, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 15:36 IST
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Not a single new case of COVID-19 was reported in 180 districts in the country in the past seven days and no fresh infections were recorded in 18 districts in the last two weeks, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday. "For the last 7 days, 180 districts in the country have not seen a single new case of COVID-19. 18 districts have not recorded any cases in the last 14 days. 54 districts have not witnessed any new case in the last 21 days," said the Union Health Minister here today.

Meanwhile, India reported 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry. The cumulative number of cases in the country has now gone up to 2,18,92,676. India registered 3,18,609 discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall recoveries to 1,79,30,960. The country's death toll has reached 2,38,270 following 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours.At present, India has 37,23,446 active coronavirus cases.

As many as 16,73,46,544 vaccination doses had been administered in the country up to May 7. (ANI)

