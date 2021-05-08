IFFCO Tokio General Insurance commits funds to improve oxygen supply

IFFCO Tokio General Insurance commits funds to improve oxygen supplyPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 15:52 IST
IFFCO Tokio General Insurance on Saturday said it has committed funds for improving oxygen supply to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The private sector insurer has joined hands with district administration in contributing to setting up an oxygen plant at Gurguram in Haryana, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance said in a statement.
Besides, the company has also donated 20 oxygen concentrators to the district authorities, it said.
With the mounting number of COVID-19 cases in the state, hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and this small step taken by the company will help the citizens fight the pandemic, IFFCO-Tokio MD Anamika Roy Rashtrawar said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IMD predicts light rain over parts of Delhi, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan
Climate activists target Lloyd's of London insurance market
Climate activists target Lloyd's of London insurance market
Haryana: Oxygen tanker headed from Panipat to Sirsa goes missing, police files FIR
Haryana govt authorises DCs of six districts to impose gathering curbs, work from home