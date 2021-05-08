If people fail to follow safety norms, lockdown would become inevitable: Pondy Lt Guv

Left Menu

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday appealed to people to adopt self- discipline and adhere to COVID safety norms so that imposition of total lockdown in the union territory would not be felt necessary.Addressing reporters on the sidelines of a government function near here, the Lt Governor said, lockdown can be imposed in the current context of surge in Covid 19 cases in Puducherry.

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday appealed to people to adopt self- discipline and adhere to COVID safety norms so that imposition of total lockdown in the union territory would not be felt necessary.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of a government function near here, the Lt Governor said, ''lockdown can be imposed in the current context of surge in Covid 19 cases in Puducherry. It can be done in a minute.

But, we should also take into consideration the implications of total lockdown particularly in its impact on livelihood of the poor.'' ''All aspects need to be considered before resorting to total lockdown,'' she said.

Soundararajan urged people to be very cautious and adopt safety norms and specifically not be negligent in wearing masks.

She said she could see while driving in her car in and around the city that the youth were totally careless in using masks.

Of late it has been seen that coronavirus was hitting the youth more than others. Hence, no complacency should be shown by the youth, she added.

When her attention was drawn to the announcement by Tamil Nadu government to adopt two week long total lockdown from May 10, she said, ''we cannot emulate immediately the step taken in some other state. We should consider the local conditions and adopt measures.'' ''We are assessing all the prevailing situations to prevent spread of covid 19 in Puducherry,'' the Lt Governor said adding the Centre was coming to the rescue of territorial government in ensuring proper infrastructural facilities, availability of drugs and equipment to tackle the coronavirus.

She also promised that she would extend her cooperation to the elected government for implementing its decisions for ameliorating the lot of the people.

