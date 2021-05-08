Left Menu

Allow states to have own apps for COVID-19 vaccination:Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged the central government to allow states to develop their ownapplications for COVID-19 vaccination program.In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thackeray said the vaccination drive in Maharashtra has been the fastest and the most efficient in the country.At present, people have to register their names on Cowin platform introduced by the central government for the vaccination.As we plan to open up vaccination for the 18 to 45 age group through the state's procurement, the CoWIN app is seeing a sudden surge in the number of citizens wanting to register nationally.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 15:58 IST
Allow states to have own apps for COVID-19 vaccination:Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged the central government to allow states to develop their ownapplications for COVID-19 vaccination programme.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thackeray said the vaccination drive in Maharashtra has been the ''fastest and the most efficient in the country''.

At present, people have to register their names on CoWIN platform introduced by the central government for the vaccination.

''As we plan to open up vaccination for the 18 to 45 age group through the state's procurement, the CoWIN app is seeing a sudden surge in the number of citizens wanting to register nationally. There is fear about the app malfunctioning and crashing as it did on the first day of registration of the age group,'' he said.

''We propose either a separate app developed by states, where the data can be shared with the Union government's ministry of health or a CoWIN app for each state, developed and assigned by the government of India,'' he said.

This would ensure better interface and experience for citizens who are really keen to take the vaccine shot, the chief minister added.

Thackeray wrote that the vaccine supply was also a major challenge.

''If possible, the state is willing to procure the requisite stock of vaccines in a single procurement. However, the producers do not have enough stocks. If the states are allowed to procure vaccines from other manufacturers as well, a large population would be covered in a shorter time and help reduce the impact of a possible third wave,'' the CM said.

He also requested that the ICMR may set the medical framework for the FDA's of each state, within which various vaccines available to the world may be procured to fight COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxygen cannulas, cylinders arrive in India from Austria, Czech Republic as part of COVID assistance

An aircraft carrying 1,900 oxygen cannulas and 396 oxygen cylinders from Austria and 500 oxygen cylinders from Czech Republic arrived in India on Saturday as the country struggles with a massive second wave of infections with several hospit...

Over 28K Remdesivir injections supplied to different Rajasthan districts: Govt agency

The state-run Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation RMSCL has supplied more than 28,000 Remdesivir injections to different districts amid growing cases of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Saturday.He said health ...

Pakistan gets first COVID-19 vaccine doses under COVAX -UNICEF

Pakistan on Saturday received its first batch of 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses under its COVAX quota, UNICEF said in a media release.Today Pakistan received its first shipment of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines SII-AZ AZD1222 from...

Sidhu hits out at Amarinder over Kotkapura firing case, again

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu once again on Saturday targeted Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, alleging that the state government was forced to accept the Punjab and Haryana High Court order in 2015 Kotkapura firing case due to h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021