Jharkhand reports 136 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,973 fresh cases

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-05-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 16:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand on Saturday reported 136 fresh COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 3,615, while 5,973 new cases pushed the tally to 2,76,062 a health department bulletin said.

The state currently has 61,177 active cases, while 2, 11,270 people have so far recovered from the disease, it said.

Ranchi district recorded the maximum number of fresh fatalities at 38, followed by East Singhbhum at 26 and Giridih at 10.

Nine deaths were reported from Dhanbad, eight from Bokaro, and five from Deoghar and Koderma. The remaining fatalities were registered in several other districts.

According to the bulletin, the recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 76.52 percent as against the national average of 81.90 percent, while the mortality ratio is at 1.30 percent Altogether, 72,40,878 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 46,305 in the last 24 hours, it added.

