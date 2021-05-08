Left Menu

First case of Indian variant of COVID-19 detected in Sri Lanka

The roll out of AstraZenecas second dose began last month even with the shortfall of the required number.Sri Lanka has over 121,000 coronavirus infections with over 101,000 recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in March last year.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 08-05-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 16:09 IST
First case of Indian variant of COVID-19 detected in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on Saturday detected its first case of the Indian variant of coronavirus, also known as B.1.617, in a person who recently returned from India and was in a quarantine centre here.

The Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of the University of Sri Jayewardenapura here in a report released on Saturday said the infected person had returned from India and was found at a quarantine center for returnees in Colombo.

The sample was among several other samples obtained for testing until April 30, the Colombo Gazette reported.

The statement also gave details of other variants so far found in the island.

They are: B.1.1.7 (UK variant), B.1.428 (Denmark/European/Middle East variant), B.1.411 (Sri Lankan variant), B 1.525 (Nigerian variant) and the B.1.351 (South African variant).

Sri Lanka on Friday recorded 19 deaths, the highest number of fatalities in a single day. The total number of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 stands at 764.

The country on Saturday began rolling out the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after the WHO approved it for emergency use.

The island had received 600,000 doses of Sinpoharm last month.

As the local health medicine regulators failed to endorse it in the absence of WHO approval for emergency use, only the Chinese nationals employed in the country were administered the vaccine.

Early this week, the Russian Sputnik V was first administered in a populous Colombo suburb as cases surged throughout the island.

Sri Lanka had to opt for other vaccines due to the delay in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Serum Institute of India. The roll out of AstraZeneca's second dose began last month even with the shortfall of the required number.

Sri Lanka has over 121,000 coronavirus infections with over 101,000 recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in March last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP Legislative Party to meet tomorrow in Guwahati over Assam CM matter, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

After a crucial meeting in Delhi with Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief JP Nadda over who will be the next Chief Minister of Assam, senior leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that a Legislative Party meet in this connection may take ...

Asian Games bronze gave me confidence I can achieve more: Olympic-bound shooter Abhishek

Known as a hobby shooter in the initial days of his career, Olympic-bound Abhishek Verma says the bronze medal he won in the 2018 Asian Games gave him the belief that he can achieve much more like a marksman.A late bloomer, 31-year-old Verm...

Oxygen cannulas, cylinders arrive in India from Austria, Czech Republic as part of COVID assistance

An aircraft carrying 1,900 oxygen cannulas and 396 oxygen cylinders from Austria and 500 oxygen cylinders from Czech Republic arrived in India on Saturday as the country struggles with a massive second wave of infections with several hospit...

Over 28K Remdesivir injections supplied to different Rajasthan districts: Govt agency

The state-run Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation RMSCL has supplied more than 28,000 Remdesivir injections to different districts amid growing cases of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Saturday.He said health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021