Left Menu

Black fungus claims eyesight of some COVID-19 survivors in Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-05-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 16:17 IST
Black fungus claims eyesight of some COVID-19 survivors in Gujarat
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Cases of Mucormycosis, a fungal infection, affecting some COVID-19 survivors are on the rise in Gujarat which has left many patients blind, doctors and officials claimed on Saturday.

Mathur Savani, chairman of Surat-based Kiran Super multi-specialty hospital, said mucormycosis was detected in a patient who had recovered from COVID-19 disease around three weeks back.

''This number has gone up to around 50 now while 60 more such patients are awaiting treatment,'' Savani told PTI.

The hospital, which is managed by a trust, has been receiving several patients diagnosed with Mucormycosis who are being referred from various areas in Surat and other parts of Gujarat, he said.

''As of now, 50 mucormycosis patients are getting treated at Kiran Hospital and 60 others are awaiting (treatment). They all came to our hospital in the last three weeks. All the patients who are suffering from mucormycosis had recovered from COVID-19 recently,'' said Savani.

According to Savani, seven such patients have lost their eyesight so far.

Meanwhile, considering the growing number of patients with mucormycosis, Surat's civil hospital has set up a separate facility for their treatment, said the in-charge Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr. Ketan Naik.

He said a separate facility with the dedicated medical staff has been created which will soon start treating patients with mucormycosis.

In Ahmedabad, at least five patients with mucormycosis are being operated upon every day at the civil hospital at Asarva, a senior doctor said.

''In Ahmedabad, we are receiving 5 to 10 such cases at the civil hospital, especially since the second wave of COVID-19 started. These patients are being examined on priority and operated on as early as possible,'' said Dr. Devang Gupta, ENT doctor at the city civil hospital.

He said various resources, including manpower, equipment, and injection required for the treatment of mucormycosis patients, have been provided by the government.

''At least one out of the five such cases is related to eyes. Several of them (patients) are suffering from blindness,'' he said.

Niti Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul on Friday said mucormycosis is being found in patients with COVID-19 disease.

''It is caused by a fungus named mucor, which is found on wet surfaces. It, to a large extent, is happening to people who have diabetes. It is very uncommon in those who are not diabetic. There is no big outbreak and we are monitoring it,'' he had said.

According to Dr. Paul, mucor attacks people with uncontrolled sugar.

He had also said when the same COVID-19 patient is put on oxygen support, which has a humidifier containing water, the chances of him or her getting the fungal infection increase.

As of May 7, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally stood at 6,58,036 while the overall toll is 8,154. The total count of recoveries stood at 5,03,497.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP Legislative Party to meet tomorrow in Guwahati over Assam CM matter, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

After a crucial meeting in Delhi with Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief JP Nadda over who will be the next Chief Minister of Assam, senior leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that a Legislative Party meet in this connection may take ...

Asian Games bronze gave me confidence I can achieve more: Olympic-bound shooter Abhishek

Known as a hobby shooter in the initial days of his career, Olympic-bound Abhishek Verma says the bronze medal he won in the 2018 Asian Games gave him the belief that he can achieve much more like a marksman.A late bloomer, 31-year-old Verm...

Oxygen cannulas, cylinders arrive in India from Austria, Czech Republic as part of COVID assistance

An aircraft carrying 1,900 oxygen cannulas and 396 oxygen cylinders from Austria and 500 oxygen cylinders from Czech Republic arrived in India on Saturday as the country struggles with a massive second wave of infections with several hospit...

Over 28K Remdesivir injections supplied to different Rajasthan districts: Govt agency

The state-run Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation RMSCL has supplied more than 28,000 Remdesivir injections to different districts amid growing cases of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Saturday.He said health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021