Left Menu

DCGI approves anti-COVID drug developed by DRDO for emergency use; Expected to save precious lives, says defence ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 16:27 IST
DCGI approves anti-COVID drug developed by DRDO for emergency use; Expected to save precious lives, says defence ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An anti-COVID oral drug developed by the DRDO has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients, the defense ministry said on Saturday.

Clinical trials of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) showed that it helps in faster recovery of hospitalized patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence, it said.

The approval of the drug has come at a time when India has been grappling with a record-breaking wave of coronavirus pandemic that has stretched the country's healthcare infrastructure to its limit.

''In the ongoing second COVID-19 wave, a large number of patients are facing severe oxygen dependency and need hospitalization.

''The drug is expected to save precious lives due to the mechanism of operation of the drug in infected cells. This also reduces the hospital stay of COVID-19 patients,'' the ministry said.

It said the anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of 2-DG drug has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a leading laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) in Hyderabad.

''On May 01, DCGI granted permission for emergency use of this drug as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients. Being a generic molecule and analog of glucose, it can be easily produced and made available in plenty in the country,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Adjunctive therapy is a treatment used together with the primary treatment to assist it.

The drug comes in powder form in a sachet and is taken orally by dissolving it in water.

''It accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique,'' the ministry said.

In terms of efficacy trends, the ministry said, patients treated with 2-DG showed faster symptomatic cure than the standard of care (SoC) on various endpoints.

''A significantly favorable trend (2.5 days difference) was seen in terms of the median time to achieving normalization of specific vital signs parameters when compared to SoC,'' it said.

''Clinical trial results of the drug have shown that it helps in faster recovery of hospitalized patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. A higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in COVID patients,'' it added.

The ministry said the drug will be of immense benefit to the people suffering from COVID-19.

It said the DRDO started work on the project following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for preparedness against the pandemic early last year.

''In April 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, INMAS-DRDO scientists conducted laboratory experiments with the help of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, and found that this molecule works effectively against SARS-CoV-2 virus and inhibits the viral growth,'' the ministry said.

Based on these results, the DCGI's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) permitted Phase-II clinical trial of 2-DG in COVID-19 patients in May 2020.

The ministry said the DRDO, along with DRL started the clinical trials to test the safety and efficacy of the drug in COVID-19 patients.

''In Phase-II trials conducted during May to October 2020, the drug was found to be safe in COVID-19 patients and showed significant improvement in their recovery,'' it said.

''Phase IIa was conducted in six hospitals and Phase IIb (dose-ranging) clinical trial was conducted at 11 hospitals all over the country. Phase-II trial was conducted on 110 patients,'' it said.

The ministry said based on successful results, DCGI further permitted the Phase-III clinical trial in November 2020.

It said the Phase-III clinical trial was conducted on 220 patients between December 2020 to March 2021 at 27 COVID hospitals in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

''The detailed data of Phase-III clinical trial was presented to DCGI. In the 2-DG arm, a significantly higher proportion of patients improved symptomatically and became free from supplemental oxygen dependence (42 percent vs 31 percent) by Day-3 in comparison to SoC, indicating an early relief from Oxygen therapy/dependence,'' the ministry said.

''The similar trend was observed in patients aged more than 65 years,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP Legislative Party to meet tomorrow in Guwahati over Assam CM matter, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

After a crucial meeting in Delhi with Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief JP Nadda over who will be the next Chief Minister of Assam, senior leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that a Legislative Party meet in this connection may take ...

Asian Games bronze gave me confidence I can achieve more: Olympic-bound shooter Abhishek

Known as a hobby shooter in the initial days of his career, Olympic-bound Abhishek Verma says the bronze medal he won in the 2018 Asian Games gave him the belief that he can achieve much more like a marksman.A late bloomer, 31-year-old Verm...

Oxygen cannulas, cylinders arrive in India from Austria, Czech Republic as part of COVID assistance

An aircraft carrying 1,900 oxygen cannulas and 396 oxygen cylinders from Austria and 500 oxygen cylinders from Czech Republic arrived in India on Saturday as the country struggles with a massive second wave of infections with several hospit...

Over 28K Remdesivir injections supplied to different Rajasthan districts: Govt agency

The state-run Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation RMSCL has supplied more than 28,000 Remdesivir injections to different districts amid growing cases of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Saturday.He said health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021