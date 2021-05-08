Left Menu

Over 28K Remdesivir injections supplied to different Rajasthan districts: Govt agency

On May 7, the RMSCL supplied a total of more than 28,000 Remdesivir injections in different districts, Sharma said.He said the Centre has allocated 1.41 lakh Remdesivir injections to Rajasthan till May 9.He said more injections are needed as the number of those infected with COVID-19 is increasing rapidly.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-05-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 16:45 IST
The state-run Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation (RMSCL) has supplied more than 28,000 Remdesivir injections to different districts amid growing cases of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Saturday.

He said health services in the state are constantly being strengthened to treat COVID-19 patients.

Along with oxygen, the minister said, the increasing demand and supply of Remdesivir is also ''being managed in a better way''. On May 7, the RMSCL supplied a total of more than 28,000 Remdesivir injections in different districts, Sharma said.

He said the Centre has allocated 1.41 lakh Remdesivir injections to Rajasthan till May 9.

He said more injections are needed as the number of those infected with COVID-19 is increasing rapidly. Due to this, the RMSCL has also procured Remdesivir injection by making extensive efforts at its own level.

The minister said that apart from Remdesivir, 340 tocilizumab injections for critically-ill patients have also been allocated in all the districts of the state.

To curb black marketing of these injections, allotment of Remdesivir Injection is being done on the recommendations of a committee constituted by the RMSCL to private and government hospitals.

The RMSCL was established as a centralized procurement agency for procuring generic medicines, surgical and sutures and medical equipment for the department of Medical, Health and Family welfare department, medical Education department and other departments.

It was constituted to provide commonly used essential medicines free of cost to all patients visiting government healthcare institutions in Rajasthan.

