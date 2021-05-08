Left Menu

Haj House in Srinagar converted into 100-bed COVID-19 care centre

With COVID-19 cases increasing in Jammu and Kashmir in the second wave of pandemic, Haj house in the city has been converted into a COVID care facility to accommodate patients.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-05-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 17:05 IST
Zaid, a resident of Srinagar, at Haj House COVID centre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With COVID-19 cases increasing in Jammu and Kashmir in the second wave of pandemic, Haj house in the city has been converted into a COVID care facility to accommodate patients. The newly set up facility at Haj house has 100 beds out of which 72 beds have oxygen supply. The Haj house is also providing oxygen concentrators, mini ventilators and oximeters to COVID positive patients.

Zaid, a local, who was at the Haj house said they got help at the facility. "Our patient was COVID positive and is yet to recover fully. His oxygen levels fell to 85-88. We were told he would require an oxygen concentrator. However, it was not available. We heard about this centre at Haj house and were told that they would provide oxygen. On coming here, we got good help. There are proper arrangements," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Hanif Balki, Additional DC Srinagar said a facility for COVID-19 patients was also set up at Haj house last year. "This time we have given oxygen backup with concentrators to that facility. The facility is meant for less critical patients who need medical attention. In the last 4-5 days, I saw some patients getting better and leaving for home. We will try to ease pain of people," he said. He said nearly 50 oxygen concentrators were given earlier by the Chief Medical Officer. "They have said they will give 50 more. It has become a good facility. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all departments who have worked and are still working for the facility. More facilities will be coming up soon," Balki said.

Recently, a 250-bed COVID care facility was set up at Rangreth area of Jammu and Kashmir by the Union Territory Administration and Chinar Corps of Indian Army. Earlier, an indoor sports stadium was converted into a COVID care centre in Srinagar. The facility has 110 beds along with mattresses, pillows, and blankets.

Jammu and Kashmir has 44,307 active COVID-19 cases as per the official data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

