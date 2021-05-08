France's Macron: USA should ditch curbs on vaccine exports

France's Macron: USA should ditch curbs on vaccine exportsReuters | Paris | Updated: 08-05-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 17:16 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday urged the U.S. government to drop restrictions on exports of COVID-19 vaccines and components for the vaccines.
Speaking at a European Union summit in Portugal, Macron told a news conference that rich nations had to open up their vaccine capacity to help less-developed states.
