Covid-19 virus is more aggressive, need to work together to fight it, says German Ambassador Walter J Lindner

Work is being done on genome sequencing of coronavirus and mutations and the repercussions and this virus is more aggressive than others, German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner has said and noted that countries have to come together to fight the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 17:17 IST
German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Work is being done on genome sequencing of coronavirus and mutations and the repercussions and this virus is more aggressive than others, German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner has said and noted that countries have to come together to fight the pandemic.

In an interview with ANI, the Ambassador also talked about big oxygen generation plant with the capacity of 4,00,000 litres of oxygen being set up by Germany in Delhi. The plant is expected to service Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) operated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Hospital and will be operational by Monday. Apart from meeting the requirements of the hospital, the plant can supply oxygen to other hospitals in need as this plant also has a facility for refilling oxygen cylinders.

Lindner visited the installation site of the plant earlier in the day. Representatives of the Ministry of Defence, DRDO, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Ministry of External Affairs were also present. Speaking to ANI, the German Ambassador underlined the need to work together to fight coronavius. He also appreciated India for helping the world with vaccines and medicines earlier during the fight against COVID-19.

"India has given so much during COVID-19 crisis to the world including vaccines and medicines. What we are doing is an act of returning the favour. What we got to know is that India needs oxygen and we had our military installing a big oxygen-producing plant. On Monday morning we will have the first plant so we can fill the first cylinder. I am happy that the military is working well and from the Indian side, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and other agencies are working together in this crisis. Only together we can win this," the Ambassador said. Germany has earlier supplied ventilators that have been distributed to three hospitals. The oxygen plant is being supervised by MEA.

The Ambassador said more aid will come from Germany including medicines, equipment and cooling boxes for vaccines as private entities too are extending support apart from government. The Ambassador also spoke about how the embassy is also affected by the COVID-19 virus.

"Like everyone, we are also affected. We have 30 people down with COVID-19. Some are in hospitals and some we had to fly home and the rest are recovering. No one is spared. Family members of local staff died. It doesn't stop anywhere. I hear from MEA and Red cross and ministries where officials are also infected. It affects everyone," Lindner said. Asked if there is a greater need for a global cooperation to beat this virus, the Ambassador said preventing mutations is very difficult.

"We have to see what type of mutation and sequencing we will witness. Also the repercussions. This virus is more aggressive than others and we have to work together. In this age of globalization to prevent a virus from mutation is very difficult. We have travel bans and other things," he said. (ANI)

