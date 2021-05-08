MEIL to commission 30 tonne Oxygen plant in Telangana; Offers free O2 to hospitals

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd is currently setting up a 30 tonne per day capacity Cryogenic Oxygen Liquefaction Plant and it will be installed and commissioned at ITCs paper manufacturing unit in Bhadrachalam in a few days, sources said on Saturday.

The cryogenic Oxygen will then be converted into usable liquid oxygen for medical purposes at the MEIL facilities, they said.

The infra major also came forward to offer supply of medical oxygen B type cylinders free of cost in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 patients who are in dire need of the life saving gas and the company has submitted its proposal to the Telangana government.

As per the MEIL's initiative, they plan to supply 500 to 600 oxygen cylinders per day with each cylinder having a capacity of 7,000 litres.

The total quantum of supply of oxygen thus will be around 3.5 lakh litres, according to sources.

MEIL has received requests to refill oxygen cylinders from Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (50 cylinders), Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital (200), Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences (100) and Hyderabad Care Hi-tech hospital (50).

These hospitals have augmented their COVID-19 bed strength based on the spurt in cases.

MEIL is also ready to import 10 15 Cryogenic Oxygen Tanks from its own unit in Spain, which will help in the sourcing and movement of liquid Oxygen, they added.

