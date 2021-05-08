Haryana sets up control room to check black marketing of medicines

Haryana minister Anil Vij on Saturday said a control room has been set up in the state to keep a check on ''arbitrary charges'' being levied by ambulance operators and to clamp down on ''black marketing'' of medicines.

So far, 45 people have been arrested in this regard, he said here in an official statement.

Vij, the home and health minister of Haryana, said cases of arbitrary charges being levied by ambulance operators have become rampant these days due to which the government is keeping a strict vigil on it.

He said strict action will be taken in cases of black marketing of medicines and overcharging of ambulances, and added that anyone can approach the control room and file a complaint.

The minister saluted doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, government employees, and other frontline workers working day and night to save the lives of coronavirus patients and hoped that the state would be able to overcome the pandemic with their untiring efforts.

Vij said the coronavirus has become a ''political issue'' in the country.

He said that instead of boosting the spirits, Congress is ''trying to pull down the morale of the people fighting the coronavirus every day''.

''This is affecting the morale of not only the patients but also the healthcare workers,'' he said.

He further added that a decision with regard to lockdown would soon be taken.

