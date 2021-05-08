Left Menu

Punjab CM seeks support of Radha Soami Satsang Beas sect against COVID-19

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-05-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 17:49 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday sought the support of Radha Soami Satsang Beas sect in the state's fight against COVID-19.

He also directed all the deputy commissioners to closely coordinate with authorised representatives in various branches of the sect in this regard.

In a letter to sect chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the chief minister urged him to make all branches available with the Radha Soami Satsang Beas for the treatment of COVID patients, along with attendants deputed for the purpose.

He also requested Dhillon to extend help in the form of medicines and other relief material for COVID-affected persons across the state, according to an official statement issued here.

While the state government was making concerted efforts to ensure the best possible medical care for COVID patients, the constantly spiraling cases warranted unstinted support from religious institutions, NGOs, and other such organizations, Singh said.

Referring to Radha Soami Satsang Beas' yeoman's service in the state's battle against coronavirus last year, which had helped in stabilizing the situation considerably, the chief minister said the pandemic this year was even more virulent and life-threatening, thus requiring support from the sect to tackling the virus.

He pointed out that experts had warned that the next wave would be even more dangerous, which necessitated the collective efforts of all in the battle against coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

