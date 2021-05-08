Left Menu

COVID: Haryana govt to launch door-to-door screening drive for villages

Khattar directed that about 8,000 multidisciplinary teams led by trainee doctors, including Health Department officials, ASHAs and Anganwadi workers should be constituted across the state for the door-to-door screening in villages.If during the screening camps, any person is found having COVID-like symptoms, then the person should be advised to stay in home isolation immediately so as to prevent the possibility of the infection spread.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-05-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 18:21 IST
COVID: Haryana govt to launch door-to-door screening drive for villages
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Saturday said his government has decided to launch a door-to-door screening drive to detect coronavirus cases at villages, according to a statement.

"We have to protect rural areas from this deadly infection at any cost. Therefore, every officer concerned should ensure that special vigilance is kept on every village and for this, a massive COVID-19 screening campaign should be conducted," the CM told officials at a review meeting.

He said a special awareness campaign-cum-counselling of rural inhabitants should be done and for this officers of Health Department, along with accredited social health activists (ASHAs), former and present public representatives in each village have to play a key role.

"Further strengthening of medical infrastructure along with ramping up COVID-19 management preparations coupled with aggressive surveillance, stringent containment, focused clinical management should also be done in every village on a priority basis,'' directed the chief minister. Khattar directed that about 8,000 multidisciplinary teams led by trainee doctors, including Health Department officials, ASHAs and Anganwadi workers should be constituted across the state for the door-to-door screening in villages.

"If during the screening camps, any person is found having COVID-like symptoms, then the person should be advised to stay in home isolation immediately so as to prevent the possibility of the infection spread. Approximately one team per 500 households should be deployed for conducting the health screening," said Khattar.

He said while conducting the screening, the multidisciplinary teams should ensure that the patients having mild and moderate symptoms are immediately given preventive medicines.

Besides, it should also be ensured that those having severe symptoms are immediately hospitalised, he added. The chief minister said since the infection is spreading fast in rural areas, screening camps focusing on "test, track and treat" should be held.

Besides, the Health Department has also been directed to impart necessary training to people in villages so that they can spread the required awareness against the disease, he added.

"Awareness campaigns along with proactive information education and communication (IEC) activities, especially in rural areas, should be started," he said.

The chief minister directed that the possibility of converting dharamshalas and government schools into isolation centres should be explored at the earliest. He said if the patient rush in the COVID care centres and hospital increases, then the dharamshalas and government schools having required medical facilities to treat the COVID-19 patients can be utilised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Allowing religious intolerance not good for a secular

The Madras High Court has said allowing religious intolerance is not good for a secular country and resistance by one religious group, if reciprocated by another, could lead to chaos and riots.A bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmuru...

Bomb kills at least 25 people near school in Afghan capital

A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 25 people, many them young students, Afghan government spokesmen said.Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said ambulances were rushing to the scene of the blast n...

India and EU launch a sustainable and comprehensive connectivity partnership: MEA on India-EU summit.

India and EU launch a sustainable and comprehensive connectivity partnership MEA on India-EU summit....

Hologram experts create real-life images that move in air

A holography research group at Brigham Young University recently figured out how to create lightsabers, green for Yoda and red for Darth Vader, naturally, with actual luminous beams rising from them. Inspired by the displays of science fict...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021