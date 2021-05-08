Left Menu

Eight COVID-19 survivors die of black fungus in Maha: DMER

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 18:21 IST
Eight COVID-19 survivors die of black fungus in Maha: DMER
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

At least eight COVID-19 survivors have died due to mucormycosis, a fungal infection, during treatment in Maharashtra, a senior official said on Saturday, adding the total 200 such patients are being treated.

According to Dr Tatyarao Lahane, who heads the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), cases of mucormycosis are on the rise.

''Eight out of 200 such patients treated so far in various parts of the state have died due to mucormycosis, also known as a black fungus. They survived COVID-19 infection but the fungal infection attacked their weak immune system which proved fatal,'' Dr Lahane told PTI.

Niti Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul on Friday said mucormycosis is caused by a fungus named mucor, which is found on wet surfaces.

He had also said when the same COVID-19 patient is put on oxygen support, which has a humidifier containing water, the chances of him or her getting the fungal infection increase.

Dr Lahane said the fungal disease is already known but the cases are increasing because of COVID-19 related complications, wherein the use of steroids elevates the sugar level in blood while some medicines result in suppression of immunity of patients.

''In such a scenario, the black fungus infects the patient easily and spreads. If the fungus reaches the brain of the infected person, it can prove fatal. In one such case, one of the eyes of a patient had to be removed permanently to save his life,'' he said.

Dr Lahane said mucormycosis is a serious fungal infection that is found among people with a low level of immunity as well as among those suffering from chronic diabetes, or those who have gone through a kidney transplant among others.

''Though this fungus is present in the environment, people with suppressed immunity as well as who have received steroids during COVID-19 treatment are more susceptible to it.

COVID-19 patients with co-morbidities are also vulnerable and can catch the infection early,'' he explained.

Dr Lahane said the general symptoms of mucormycosis include headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion, and partial loss of vision among others.

Speaking about treatment, he said, ''A patient generally needs a particular type of injection to be given for 21 days. The basic cost of this injection comes around Rs 9,000 per day. Treatment expenditure escalates with other facilities, medicines etc''.

Dr Hetal Marfatia, professor and head of the ENT at the KEM hospital in Mumbai, said the surge in mucormycosis cases has been seen during the last two weeks.

''On average, 2 to 3 such patients are visiting the hospital every day,'' Dr Marfatia said.

Dr Marfatia said many of these patients are from outside Mumbai who cannot afford the treatment cost as the medicines are expensive.

''Their infection becomes severe by the time they visit KEM for treatment,'' he added.

According to him, mucormycosis cases had been reported during the first COVID-19 wave as well but the number was comparatively small.

''Also such cases were not reported so early during the first wave,'' he added.

He further said the (COVID-19) patients had last year contracted the fungal infection typically a couple of weeks after they were discharged from hospitals.

''But now, some patients are contracting this infection while undergoing COVID-19 treatment,'' he added.

Dr. Marfatia futher said patients coming from other cities are carrying a severe fungal infection.

''I was shocked to see a 29-year-old patient from rural Maharashtra losing both his eyes to mucormycosis. People need to understand the severity of COVID-19 as well as such diseases,'' he said.

Dr Marfatia advised strict control over diet and regular exercise to stay fit.

He said unhealthy food habits severely affect the immune system due to which one becomes vulnerable to such diseases.

As of May 7, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally stood at 49,96,758 while the overall death toll was 74,413. The total count of recoveries stood at 42,65,326, the health department had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Allowing religious intolerance not good for a secular

The Madras High Court has said allowing religious intolerance is not good for a secular country and resistance by one religious group, if reciprocated by another, could lead to chaos and riots.A bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmuru...

Bomb kills at least 25 people near school in Afghan capital

A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 25 people, many them young students, Afghan government spokesmen said.Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said ambulances were rushing to the scene of the blast n...

India and EU launch a sustainable and comprehensive connectivity partnership: MEA on India-EU summit.

India and EU launch a sustainable and comprehensive connectivity partnership MEA on India-EU summit....

Hologram experts create real-life images that move in air

A holography research group at Brigham Young University recently figured out how to create lightsabers, green for Yoda and red for Darth Vader, naturally, with actual luminous beams rising from them. Inspired by the displays of science fict...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021