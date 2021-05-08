COVID-19: Thane groups offer vaccination drive suggestions

An association of advocates in Thane in Maharashtra on Saturday urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to set up a system in which COVID-19 vaccinations can be administered at the doorstep of those unable to travel to inoculation centres.

Thane Co-op Advocates Association president Satnamsingh Rasgotra said the group had written to the district collector and guardian minister as well with this demand, since it would help the elderly, persons with disabilities etc.

Several housing complexes have also requested that vaccinations camps be held in their localities so that the speed of the drive can be increased and crowds at centres can be brought down, civic officials said.

In another development, Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) urged the CM to use the ESIS Hospital in Thane city and Ulhasnagar for COVID-19 treatment.

