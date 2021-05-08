Left Menu

Smriti Irani makes surprise visit to Amethi, reviews COVID-19 situation

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 08-05-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 18:47 IST
Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday made a surprise visit to her parliamentary constituency Amethi and reviewed the coronavirus situation in the district.

At the district COVID control room, she directed officials to ensure that patients face no inconvenience and that there is no shortage of oxygen.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar and Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashutosh Dubey were present in the control room during the review meeting.

Irani told the officials that if needed, the number of beds in hospitals should be increased to tackle the pandemic.

COVID-19 is now moving towards villages, and hence there should be comprehensive preparations to tackle the pandemic at the village level. There should be no laxity in this, the Union minister for textiles and women and child development said.

On Irani's initiative, the Utthan Seva Samiti, a non-governmental organisation, handed over five oxygen concentrators to the Chief Minister's Office.

Irani's representative Vijay Gupta said four oxygen plants will be soon set up in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

