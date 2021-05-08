Left Menu

Not to panic, Tripura has enough oxygen stock: Deb

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 08-05-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 18:54 IST
Not to panic, Tripura has enough oxygen stock: Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said the state has adequate stock of oxygen for treatment of COVID-19 patients and urged people not to panic amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

The state has a stock of 4,000 oxygen cylinders and 750 concentrators, he said.

''We have adequate stock of oxygen and people of the state should not be worried about the availability of the life-saving gas. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in Tripura is at 92 per cent, which is better than several other states,'' Deb said.

The health department has taken a slew of steps to make sure sufficient supply of oxygen to all the districts and sub-divisional hospitals, the CM said.

He visited an oxygen plant at Bodhjungnagar here and took stock of the supply situation from the facility.

Deb said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured all help to the state in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief minister stated that his government has taken measures to speed up the vaccination drive and appealed to people above 45 years of age to get inoculated immediately.

''Tripura is one of the first two states in the country to have the highest vaccination rate. We will soon start the immunisation drive for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years and have placed orders to procure vaccines for the purpose,'' he said.

Around 14 lakh people have been inoculated in the state so far, a health department official said.

Senior minister and cabinet spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath said the government has decided to appoint 164 doctors through Tripura Public Service Commission on a contractual basis to strengthen human resource in hospitals across the state.

As many as 148 posts of doctors are vacant in state- run medical facilities, he said.

At least 359 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Saturday, pushing the tally in the state to 37,208, the official said.

The death toll rose to 402 as two more patients succumbed to the infection.

Tripura currently has 2,174 active cases, while 34,212 people have recovered from the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC constitutes 12-member National Task Force to facilitate public health response to pandemic

The Supreme Court has constituted a 12-member National Task Force of top medical experts to formulate a methodology for allocation of oxygen to states and union territories for saving lives of COVID-19 patients and to facilitate a public he...

Allowing religious intolerance not good for a secular

The Madras High Court has said allowing religious intolerance is not good for a secular country and resistance by one religious group, if reciprocated by another, could lead to chaos and riots.A bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmuru...

Bomb kills at least 25 people near school in Afghan capital

A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 25 people, many them young students, Afghan government spokesmen said.Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said ambulances were rushing to the scene of the blast n...

India and EU launch a sustainable and comprehensive connectivity partnership: MEA on India-EU summit.

India and EU launch a sustainable and comprehensive connectivity partnership MEA on India-EU summit....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021