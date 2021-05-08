COVID-19: 'Davandi' proclamations ring out in Thane villages

In a bid to reach out to villagers effectively and convince them to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, Thane Zilla Parishad is putting age-old 'davandi' or public proclamation system to good use.

The drive, which is the brainchild of Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Bhaushaeb Dhangde, is proving effective in villages in Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

ZP PRO Pankaj Chavan told reporters the 'davandi' proclamation about the dos and don'ts regarding the pandemic is made in the local dialect.

He said the ZP has roped in teachers of schools for this drive.

He said the singing of 'powadas' or ballads is another initiative to reach out to villagers.

Simultaneously, the ZP is using graphics, videos, animations, short films etc to reach out to the masses.

The coronavirus tally in Thane district stood at 4,84,769 as on May 7 while the death toll stood at 7,935, an official had said.

