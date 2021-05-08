Left Menu

Telangana logs 5,186 COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-05-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 19:18 IST
Telangana on Saturday reported 5,186 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 4.92 lakh while the toll rose to 2,704 with 38 more casualties.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 904, followed by Rangareddy (399) and Medchal Malkajgiri (366), a government bulletin said.

Active cases stood at 68,462 and over 69,000 samples were tested, it said.

The total number of cumulative cases stood at 4,92,385 while 7,994 recoveries took the number of those discharged to 4,21,219.

Over 1.35 crore samples have been tested so far.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.64 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate was 85.54 per cent, while it was 81.9 per cent in the country.

