Additional triage centre for COVID-19 patients set up in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-05-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 19:29 IST
An additional triage centre for COVID-19 patients has been set up in Government Gandhinagar Hospital here for regulating the admission of infected patients, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

The first COVID-19 triage facility had been established in Chest Diseases Hospital, Jammu as the contact point for screening of any coronavirus positive patient intending to get admitted in designated COVID hospitals in the district.

“Now, in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 positive cases and to ensure facilitation of such patients, additional triage centre is hereby ordered to be established at government hospital, Gandhinagar (Old Block), Jammu wherein COVID-19 patients shall be assessed by the designated teams of health professionals,” the spokesman said quoting an order issued by Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer.

Accordingly, two triage centres at Chest Diseases Hospital and Government Hospital, Gandhinagar (Old Block), Jammu would form the first nodal point for COVID-19 patients intending to get admission in dedicated COVID hospitals.

As per the order, additional triage facility established would work under the supervision of medical superintendent of Government Hospital Gandhinagar.

A team of health professionals would be nominated by the principal, Government Medical College, Jammu at the facility to provide necessary coordination in the triaging and rationalisation of admission of positive patients in the dedicated hospitals, the spokesman said.

He said chief medical officers of other nine districts of the Jammu province have also been directed to establish a similar mechanism of triage facility at their respective government medical colleges and district hospitals.

They were also asked to make sure that there was no unnecessary referral to the tertiary care hospitals, the spokesman said.

