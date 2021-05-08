298 deaths, 26,847 fresh virus cases in UP

Left Menu

As many as 298 people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as 26,847 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the states infection count to 14,80,315, according to a statement. The official said there has been a steady decline in cases reported daily since April 24, when around 38,000 infections had surfaced.

As many as 298 people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as 26,847 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 14,80,315, according to a statement. So far, the infection has claimed 15,170 lives in the state.

Of the 298 fresh deaths, Lucknow reported 38, followed by 23 in Kanpur, 18 in Jhansi, 12 in Meerut, and 11 each in Allahabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghazipur, the statement issued here said.

Lucknow also reported the maximum 2,179 cases, followed by 1,653 in Meerut, 1,518 in Muzaffarnagar, 1,485 in Saharanpur and 1,188 in Gautam Buddh Nagar. In the past 24 hours, 34,721 patients recovered from the disease, taking the number of cured people to 12,19,409. The count of active cases in the state stands at 2,45,736, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.23 lakh tests were conducted, the statement said, adding that over 4.27 crore samples have been tested since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Meanwhile, a state government spokesperson said around 65,000 people recovered from the infection in the past eight days.

“With an aggressive approach against COVID, the number of about 3.10 lakh active cases on April 30 has come down to about 2.45 lakh, a fall of about 65,000,'' the spokesman said. The official said there has been a steady decline in cases reported daily since April 24, when around 38,000 infections had surfaced. The official said currently, 2,12,732 people are in home isolation. Describing the decline in the number of active case as satisfactory, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to the spokesman, instructed to increase the testing capacity.

The chief minister said medical kit should be given on time to people in home isolation.

Adityanath said the state will not go for a complete lockdown and the “partial” coronavirus curfew will be implemented with strictness.

